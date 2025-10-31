<p>Barwani: A ‘guard of honour’ was accorded to a 76-year-old man who died of age-related ailments in Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh as part of the government’s resolve to honour the act of organ donation, officials said.</p>.<p>Praveen Joshi, who died on Wednesday night, had pledged to donate his body, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Surekha Jamre said on Thursday.</p>.Madhya Pradesh teacher suspended for making students 'offer namaz' under pretext of yoga.<p>It was the second time a body donor was given a ‘guard of honour’ in the district, Jamre added.</p>.<p>During a ‘guard of honour’, uniformed police personnel or soldiers stand in a line with their weapons. On the command of the officer leading the guard, the squad members bring their weapons to the ‘salute’ position to express respect for the person concerned.</p>.<p>After the ‘guard of honour’, Joshi's mortal remains were sent to a private hospital in Indore, officials said.</p>.<p>Joshi was originally a resident of Gujarat and had been living alone in Barwani for the past 30 years.</p>.<p>Social worker Ajit Jain said, “In the last days of his active life, Joshi used to apply henna on women’s hands using a special stencil.” The state government had decided that individuals donating their bodies and organs after death would be given a ‘guard of honour’, usually reserved for distinguished persons and VVIPs. </p>