Valentine's Day 2024: Celebrity-inspired outfits to make a mark

DH Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor's Sophisticated Glam

A floral red dress with a playful touch for the Valentine.

|

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Style

A heavily embroidered dress ornamented with unique accessories to make a decent yet beautiful sight. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@aslisona

Ananya Panday's Romantic Elegance

A stylish red dress with a classic silhouette to help you ace the fashion game on V-day.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Bhumi Pednekar's Power Dressing

A red gown paired with accessories of your choice to set you apart from the crowd with a punch of hotness uncommon.

|

Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar

Katrina Kaif's Vintage Vibes

Saree, as always to adorn grace with magnificence.

|

Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Deepika Padukone's Chic Dress

A fashionable red floral gown with statement heels will always make you standout from others.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Sara Ali Khan's Modern Romance

A red short dress with contemporary details to feed your ravish choices.

|

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Keerthy Suresh's Casual Charm

Go for a floral prints, this simple yet elegant dressing will take your fashion to a whole new level.

|

Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial

Anjali Sharma' Bold Red Suit

A red pantsuit with a plunging neckline to brace the class your partner will fail to ignore.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

Nehha Pendse' Edgy Glam

A well-tailored polka dot dress paired up with a black heel will elevate the oomph factor.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement