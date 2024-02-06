Valentine's Day 2024: Celebrity-inspired outfits to make a mark

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor's Sophisticated Glam
A floral red dress with a playful touch for the Valentine.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Sonakshi Sinha's Quirky Style
A heavily embroidered dress ornamented with unique accessories to make a decent yet beautiful sight.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
Ananya Panday's Romantic Elegance
A stylish red dress with a classic silhouette to help you ace the fashion game on V-day.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Bhumi Pednekar's Power Dressing
A red gown paired with accessories of your choice to set you apart from the crowd with a punch of hotness uncommon.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar
Katrina Kaif's Vintage Vibes
Saree, as always to adorn grace with magnificence.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Deepika Padukone's Chic Dress
A fashionable red floral gown with statement heels will always make you standout from others.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sara Ali Khan's Modern Romance
A red short dress with contemporary details to feed your ravish choices.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Keerthy Suresh's Casual Charm
Go for a floral prints, this simple yet elegant dressing will take your fashion to a whole new level.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Anjali Sharma' Bold Red Suit
A red pantsuit with a plunging neckline to brace the class your partner will fail to ignore.
Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7
Nehha Pendse' Edgy Glam
A well-tailored polka dot dress paired up with a black heel will elevate the oomph factor.
Credit: Special Arrangement