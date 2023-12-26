Yearender 2023: 9 actors who shone bright with their performances

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan: With 3 blockbusters in one year, it’s been a treat for his fans. His movies had a record-breaking box office collection of Rs. 2500 crores.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Vicky Kaushal: Vicky starred in the sleeper hit 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and gave an outstanding performance in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Salman Khan: Salman starred in the much awaited third part of 'Tiger' where he reprised the role of Kabir and fans loved him in the action film.
Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Ranveer Singh: This year, Ranveer has been on a high, right from his highly admired portrayal of Rocky Randhawa to his recently-unveiled Madame Tussauds wax statue in London and Singapore.
Credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranbir Kapoor: This year has been one to mark for Ranbir. Be it his character of Mickey in Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar, to his recent release Animal he has garnered immense admiration for his performances.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Vijay Varma: Vijay had back-to-back releases this year, winning awards for his roles in Dahaad and Kalkoot.
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Kartik Aaryan: He took on the role of Sattu in Satyaprem ki Katha and was loved by the masses.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Manoj Bajpayee: Audiences loved Manoj in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Gulmohar. The actor lived up to the expecations and gave impeccable performances each time.
Credit: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Nawaz made waves with his phenomenal performance as Harika in Haddi and proved his versatility.
Credit: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui