Baba Ramdev's wax statue unveiled by Madame Tussauds in Delhi

In the world of celebrity tributes, Madame Tussauds has once again taken the spotlight with the unveiling of its latest wax figure of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, leaving fans and internet users in awe.
Credit: PTI
This new addition by the iconic wax museum have taken social media by storm.
The event took place in Delhi in the presence of Ramdev, who also performed some asanas on the occasion.
The unveiling of Ramdev's wax figure serves as both a gift to his audience and a tribute to the yogi who continues to inspire millions, reflecting the unwavering faith of his followers in the present and projecting into the future, Merlin Entertainments said in a statement.
The wax figure's uncanny resemblance to Baba Ramdev left his supporters astonished and delighted.
