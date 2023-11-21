Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees take a holy dip and offer prayers

DH Web Desk
Devotees perform rituals of 'Chhath Puja' on the bank of River Yamuna near Taj Mahal in Agra.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees perform rituals of 'Chhath Puja' amid smog in Jalandhar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees perform rituals on the bank of River Yamuna during 'Chhath Puja' festival in Prayagraj.
Credit: PTI Photo
A devotee performs rituals of 'Chhath Puja' festival at a housing society in Greater Noida.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees perform rituals of 'Chhath Puja' on the bank of River Narmada in Jabalpur.
Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees gather on the bank of River Ganga to perform rituals of 'Chhath Puja' festival in Patna
Credit: PTI Photo
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan performs rituals during 'Chhath Puja', in Patna
Credit: X/@iChiragPaswan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participates in the Chhath Puja celebrations at Laxman Mela Ground on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI Photo
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performs a ritual during 'Chhath Puja' festival in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo