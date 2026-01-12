PHOTOS: PM Modi, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz enjoy kite flying at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and later enjoyed kite flying with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Both the leaders took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle and also tried their hands at flying kites.
As many as 135 kitists from 50 countries and nearly 1,000 kite enthusiasts from India are participating in the International Kite Festival-2026 in Ahmedabad, according to a Gujarat government release.
Through the 'International Kite Festival', Gujarat Tourism is attracting visitors to leading cultural and tourist destinations, such as Dholavira and the Statue of Unity. Last year, the festival attracted more than 3.83 lakh visitors across Gujarat.
Modi and Merz also interacted with women artisans and understood the process of making kites.
The two leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before they went to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where the state government has organised the kite festival.
