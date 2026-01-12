Menu
PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

After paying tributes to the Father of the Nation at the historic ashram, both the leaders reached Sabarmati Riverfront to inaugurate the International Kite Festival.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 05:07 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 05:07 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra ModiAhmedabadSabarmati AshramFriedrich Merz

