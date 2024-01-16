Makar Sankranti 2024: Amit Shah flies kite in Ahmedabad; Pics go viral

DH Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Uttarayan Patang Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on January 14.

|

Credit: PTI

Shah was seen flying kites along with supporters during the Mahotsav.

|

Credit: PTI

Soaking in the spirit of Uttarayan, Amit Shah flew kite like a pro.

|

Credit: PTI

Amit Shah was also seen greeting the supporters who thronged the terrace in large numbers.

|

Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flies a kite during the celebration of Makar Sankranti festival, in Ahmedabad.

|

Credit: PTI