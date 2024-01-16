Makar Sankranti 2024: Amit Shah flies kite in Ahmedabad; Pics go viral

DH Web Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Uttarayan Patang Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on January 14.
Shah was seen flying kites along with supporters during the Mahotsav.
