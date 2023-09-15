Asia Cup final: The 'Men in Blue' to watch out for

DH Web Desk
The captain is expected to continue his batting form and this will play a crucial role in putting some quick runs on board.
Credit: PTI Photo
Team India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli will continue his dream run with his bat that will help the team to put a big score on the board.
Credit: PTI Photo
Rohit Sharma's deputy, Hardik Pandya, is expected to trouble Sri Lankan players not just with his bat but also with bowl.
Credit: PTI
The first left-arm wrist spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav will spearhead the Indian spin attack and has done so with aplomb in the previous games. The bowler is expected to give a tough time to the Sri Lankan batsmen and will try and restrict them from scoring big runs.
Credit: PTI Photo
Team India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the tournament who has also managed to control the flow of runs and will remain one of the potential threats for the opposition.
Credit: Instagram/@indiancricketteam