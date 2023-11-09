2023 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Charith Asalanka had a great last game against Bangladesh where he scored a hundred. Asalanka’s skill and patience will be tested in today’s game where he faces Kiwi pacers.
Credit: PTI
Devon Conway has scored 314 runs in eight matches and is one of the key players to watch when it comes to batting.
Credit: PTI
All hopes are pinned on Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis to get their team a much-needed win.
Credit: PTI
Rachin Ravindra has emerged as one of the finest batters for the Kiwis in the tournament. He is the highest run scorer for the team in the World Cup and will continue scoring vital runs for the team.
Credit: PTI
Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka is in tremendous form and is the highest wicket taker for the team. He will look to trouble the Kiwis with quick pace and swing with the new white ball.
Credit: PTI