2023 Cricket World Cup, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
One of the star players for Lankans, Sadeera Samarawickrama’s batting will be a crucial thing to watch out for. The Sri Lankan batter has shown great skills in the tournament and has managed to score some crucial runs for the team. It will be a great competition between the Bangladesh bowlers and Sadeera.
Credit: PTI
The most experienced player for Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, is expected to perform both in batting and bowling, and help his team in securing a comfortable win over the Sri Lankans.
Credit: PTI
Dilshan Madushanka, one of the highest wicket takers in the tournament, is expected to trouble the opposition. Madushanka will look to assert his dominance in the game with his fierce bowling.
Credit: PTI
Mehidy Hasan is one of the players who has impressed with his all-around performance. He is expected to give a strong performance to earn a win for his team.
Credit: PTI
Mahmudullah has produced some mouth-watering performances for his team and has helped the team whenever required. He will be one of the most impactful players and will look to score some vital runs for his team.
Credit: PTI