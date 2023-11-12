India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who has been giving India amazing headstarts in the batting would like to do the same against the Netherlands bowlers.
Mohammed Shami has been impeccable in bowling for the Indian side. He has 16 wickets in just four matches and holds two five-wicket hauls.
The Dutch captain Scott Edwards has made two half-centuries so far and would like to bring home a win for his side's last league match.
Jasprit Bumrah has 15 wickets to his name in eight matches. He has been the key bowler when it comes to restricting the opposition from scoring runs while claiming wickets and would like to repeat the same against the Dutch.
The Netherlands speedster has up 12 wickets to his name in seven games. It is expected he will take crucial wickets off the powerful Indian batting side.
