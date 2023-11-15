India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
Team India's captain Rohit Sharma is one of the key players behind Team India's dream run in the tournament. It will not be a surprise if Rohit smashes a quick 50 or 100 to his name in today's match.
Credit: PTI
Team India's run machine Virat Kohli has scored good runs so far and is one of the highest scorers in the tournament. With two centuries and five half centuries, all eyes will be on Kohil in today's semi-final match against New Zealand.
Be it with the bat or ball, Rachin Ravindra is unstoppable in the tournament. One of the budding talents, Rachin has high hopes for the Kiwis in today's game.
Mitchell Santner was one of the best bowlers for New Zealand in the ongoing tournament with 11 wickets to his name. Santer is expected to use all his skills to trouble and restrict Team India batters from posting big runs on the board.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the bowling attack for Team India. The pacer has picked 15 crucial wickets for the team and will aim to up the tally in the tournament.
