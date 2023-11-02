India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023: 5 players to watch out for

DH Web Desk
The runs continue to flow from the bat of Team India’s Captain Rohit Sharma. He is the fourth highest scorer in the tournament with 398 runs. Rohit will try to up his position and is expected once again to show his master class.
Credit: PTI Photo
Pathum Nissanka has shown exceptional skill and has regularly scored runs for his team in the tournament. Sri Lanka pins high hopes on him and expects another great game by him.
Credit: PTI Photo
Ravindra Jadeja has played a stellar performance with both bat and ball in the 2023 World Cup tournament. Jadeja has an important role to play in today's game against Sri Lanka.
Credit: PTI Photo
Sadeera Samarawickrama has excelled in the middle order for his team in the tournament. The calm and composed cricketer, Samarawickrama is one of the players who will be having all eyes on.
Credit: PTI Photo
Mohammed Shami has impressed with his bowling in the tournament. Be it pace or picking up wickets, Shami has exceeded expectations. He has taken nine wickets so far in the tournament with an impressive economy rate of 4.47.
Credit: PTI Photo