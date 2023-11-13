Indian cricketers celebrate Diwali with great zeal

DH Web Desk

Rohit Sharma poses with his wife Ritika Sajdeh during the Diwali celebrations.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45

Ishan Kishan looked classy in a black kurta and white pyjama.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ishankishan23

Kuldeep Yadav also posted few photos on social media and sent Diwali greetings to his followers and well-wishers.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kuldeep_18

Pacer Mohammed Siraj looked sharp in this traditional attire by designer Mohammed Javeed. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

Mohammad Shami during the Diwali celebrations at the hotel.

|

Credit: Instagram/@mdshami.11

Hardik Pandya, who is out of the team due to injury, posted adorable pictures along with his family. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@hardikpandya93

Jasprit Bumrah celebrated Diwali with the team at the hotel just ahead of the game.

|

Credit: Instagram/@jaspritb1

Yuzvendra Chahal posted pictures with his family wishing everyone on Diwali.

|

Credit: Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23