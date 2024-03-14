In Pics| 5 Tips to make Android Faster

DH Web Desk
Uninstall Unused Apps: Unused apps take up valuable space and can also run background processes that consume system resources. Uninstall apps that you no longer need or use regularly.
Credit: Pexels
Limit Background Processes: Background processes can hog system resources and slow down your device. Restrict the background activities for the faster and improved performance.
Credit: Pexels
Regular Restart: Restarting your phone weekly twice will help clear temporary files and refresh system resources. This will lead to improved performance.
Credit: Pexels
Lightweight Launcher: It is advised to use a lightweight launcher on your Android device as it can significantly boost performance.
Credit: Pexels
Clear Cache: Over time, cached data can accumulate and slow down your device. Clearing the cache will free up some space and potentially improve performance.
Credit: Pexels