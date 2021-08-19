Covid: Worrying situation in DK, Udupi

The Covid-19 situation in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi is worrying, and unless the government takes some action immediately, things threaten to go out of hand. With daily new cases surpassing even Bengaluru (Urban), which until now had the highest numbers, the coastal region has emerged as the new Covid hotspot in the state. The positivity rate is much higher than the state’s average and the active case load, too, has seen an upswing. Though officers point a finger at travellers from neighbouring Kasaragod in Kerala, where the positivity rate is very high, a combination of factors, including failure to observe Covid-appropriate protocols and laxity of the district administration, have contributed to this state of affairs. Bureaucratic inefficiency was on full display at a recent review meeting when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had to admonish the deputy commissioner and the district health officer for failing to provide even basic requirements like masks and gloves to medical personnel.

Sometime ago, when cases peaked in Bengaluru, the state government had swung into action, though belatedly, by setting up triage centres across the city and appointing over a dozen IAS officers to bring the virus’ spread under check. The government would do well to depute a few senior officers who have handled Covid in Bengaluru to coastal districts so that the local administration can benefit from their experience. The decision to vaccinate people in villages bordering Kerala on a war footing is good, but the government should ensure that sufficient doses of vaccines are made available for it. While there is a demand for a total ban on entry of people from Kerala, this cannot be implemented in view of the Centre’s guidelines, upheld by the Karnataka High Court, that there cannot be any impediment to free movement of people or goods between states.

The state has done well to move away from the one-size-fits-all policy by deciding to adopt a district-wise strategy depending on local exigencies. But here too, a certain level of oversight from higher levels is required as instances of district authorities overreacting or underreacting have been seen. The state’s finances are in the doldrums and current restrictions have hurt economic activity badly. Another complete or partial lockdown would make matters worse and so that course of action must only be a last resort. The situation in the coast should serve as a warning. The government should take proactive measures across the state like ramping up vaccinations and setting up micro-containment zones, in addition to banning large gatherings and augmenting beds and supply of essential drugs and oxygen.