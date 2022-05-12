50-year-old man hit by speeding BMTC bus, dies

50-year-old man hit by speeding BMTC bus, dies

The victim has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Nayandahalli

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 50-year-old man died after an over speeding BMTC bus hit him near Challaghatta Cross on Mysuru Road on Wednesday. 

The victim has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Nayandahalli. He was working in a private firm. According to preliminary investigation, police said Srinivas and his cousin, a gym trainer, were visiting Mysuru on a bike to buy a scooter. While returning, Srinivas rode the scooter and Raviraju was riding the bike. 

When they reached Challaghatta Cross near Kumbalgodu around 11 am, a speeding bus knocked the scooter from behind. Srinivas fell and came under the rear wheel of the bus. He died on the spot. Raviraju was unhurt. Police arrested the driver.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC

