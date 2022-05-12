50-year-old man hit by speeding BMTC bus, dies

A 50-year-old man died after an over speeding BMTC bus hit him near Challaghatta Cross on Mysuru Road on Wednesday.
The victim has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Nayandahalli. He was working in a private firm. According to preliminary investigation, police said Srinivas and his cousin, a gym trainer, were visiting Mysuru on a bike to buy a scooter. While returning, Srinivas rode the scooter and Raviraju was riding the bike.
When they reached Challaghatta Cross near Kumbalgodu around 11 am, a speeding bus knocked the scooter from behind. Srinivas fell and came under the rear wheel of the bus. He died on the spot. Raviraju was unhurt. Police arrested the driver.
