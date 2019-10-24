All about Haryana's kingmaker Dushyant Chautala

The Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Dushyant Chautala contested from the Uchana Kalan district of Haryana against the BJP's Prem Lata by 47,452 votes. He gained 58.39 per cent of the vote share while Lata received 28.44 per cent of the vote share.

Chautala could be the kingmaker in Haryana as the state is headed for a hung Assembly with no clear majority. Here's a look at the life of the JJP chief.

Chautala was born in the Hisar district of Haryana in 1988. His parents are Ajay Singh Chautala and Naina Singh Chautala. He is the grandson of Haryana's former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Chautala completed his Bachelor of Sciences in Business Administration from California State University, Bakersfield, US, in 2011. He returned to India and got an LLM Pro degree from the National Law University Delhi, in 2018. He also received a Master's degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, in 2018.

One of the richest candidates in the Haryana Assembly elections, Chautala has total assets worth 74.77 crores. These assets include agricultural land, jewellery and commercial buildings. He declared liabilities worth 3.66 crores.

Chautala also has no criminal charges against him, according to his filed affidavit.

In 2018, he founded the JJP, after splitting the party from the Indian National Lok Dal. Chautala's party has now become a deciding factor for government formation in Haryana.

As of this writing, the BJP has won 37 seats in Haryana, while the Congress has won 31 seats. The 10 seats won by the JJP will determine who will form the next coalition government in Haryana.