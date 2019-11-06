Amid Sena-BJP tussle, Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari

In the middle of a stand-off between the Shiv Sena and BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here.

Patel drove down to Gadkari's house in Motilal Nehru Marg amid speculation that the NCP and Congress may prop up a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

Patel said that he spoke about farmers' issue with the Road Transport and Highways Minister and did not refer to "M of Maharashtra". Though a section of the Maharashtra Congress is in favour of backing a Sena government from outside to keep the BJP away, Congress President Sonia Gandhi is firm in her opposition to having any truck with the Shiv Sena.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had met Gandhi on Monday to share his perspective about the political situation in Maharashtra. Pawar said he would meet Gandhi once again after consulting his colleagues in Mumbai.