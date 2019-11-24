Ashok Chavan accuses BJP of poaching attempts

Indicating attempts of poaching by the BJP, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that the saffron party has booked hotels where rival parties' MLAs are staying.

"The BJP is trying to buy time, the motive is to poach MLAs from other parties," Chavan said, adding that "BJP people" are booking rooms in hotels were the MLAs of other parties are lodged.

Chavan was speaking outside the J W Marriot in Juhu, where the Congress MLAs have been lodged.

Two intelligence officers apprehended

Meanwhile, in a dramatic development, a group of NCP leaders "apprehended" a couple of officers of the local Intelligence unit, when they were seen inside the Renaissance hotel at Powai.

"You are a senior officer, what is the purpose of coming here," NCP MLA Dr. Jitendra Awhad was seen asking them.

At least, two plainclothesmen were apprehended and their identity cards were checked. One of the policemen told the NCP leaders that they were on duty inside the hotel.