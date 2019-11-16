BJP or Congress-NCP, everyone playing mind games

In a political game that is heading for a nail-biting finish, the BJP on one side and Congress-NCP alliance and Shiv Sena on another, it appears that a mind game is underway.

For the last three days, the BJP has held a series of meetings in Mumbai building pressure on the new emerging anti-BJP alliance.

While former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been on the line of fire of the Shiv Sena, preferred to be mum, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Narayan Rane have spoken out.

"Anything can happen in cricket and politics. It may seem one is losing a match but the end outcome is exactly the opposite. And this can happen even in the last ball," Gadkari said.

This was clearly a jibe aimed at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who along with the top Congress leadership and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is working to establish an anti-BJP front.

Incidentally, Pawar, the Maratha strongman, has also been the former BCCI president and ex-ICC chief.

Fadnavis, who was running as chief minister for the second term has tasked Rane, the bete noire of Uddhav, to work towards reaching the magic figure of 145.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat has responded to the jibe of Gadkari.

"In cricket, you can see the ball but not in politics. You have no idea where it would land, whether it would be a good length ball that will swing and uproot your stumps," said Thorat, an eight-time MLA.

Patil said that without BJP no one can form the government.

"The BJP is the only party in the state to get 100 plus seats in 2014 and 2019. Now it is the single largest party with 105 seats and has the support of 14 Independents and hence the total is 119," he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai NCP president and chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that no one can form the government without the backing of 145 MLAs.

"They don't have that. They now fear that the MLAs who joined before the polls will defect... Hence they are making these statements to keep the flock together," he said.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, alleged that the BJP was engaging in horse-trading in the guise of President's rule.

"Those with 105 seats had earlier conveyed to the governor that they do not have the majority. How come are they now claiming that only they will form the government?" Sena said in Saamana.

"... The intention of horse-trading stand exposed now. The lies of those promising transparent governance are becoming evident now," it said, adding that "unethical" ways do not suit the tradition of the state.