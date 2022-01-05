Covid-19 curbs: Bengaluru suspends bus services for public on weekends

No bus services for public use on weekends in Bengaluru

Bus services will continue for personnel engaged in essential services and exempted activities

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services will be suspended for public use on Saturdays and Sundays till January 16 in view of the weekend curfew declared by the government.

BMTC said that 10 per cent of its services will be operated to cater to the personnel engaged in essential services and exempted activities during these days.

The bus services will be operated for limited hours from 6 am to 10 pm and will exclude areas declared as containment zones, BMTC Managing Director V Anbu Kumar stated in the release.

Those who seek to travel in the buses have to show their photo identity cards to the conductors and prove their eligibility to avail the services. Passengers will be allowed to board the buses only if the seats are available.

Who can travel in buses?

> Officials and staff employed in state or central government departments, public sector agencies, boards and corporations and all types of courts
> Officials and staff of government and private hospitals, labs and diagnostic centres
> Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency service personnel
> Long distance bus/railway/airport passengers with valid ticket and identity proof
> Students attending examination along with hall ticket
> Those working in sectors exempted from curfew

