Fadnavis named Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday elected as leader of the legislature party.

If all goes well with Shiv Sena, he would get a second term as Chief Minister.

The newly-elected 105 MLAs met at the Vidhan Bhavan complex at Nariman Point, in which Fadnavis was re-elected as party's leader in the House.

State BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil proposed his name while Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and others seconded him.

Fadnavis represents Nagpur South West and is a fifth-term MLA.

After his election, he expressed confidence that a BJP-Shiv Sena and allies government will be in place.

"The mandate is for MahaYuti, as we sought votes for MahaYuti, people also voted for MahaYuti, there should be no doubt, there would be a MahaYuti government," he said, amidst thunderous applause.