<p>Tennis world No. 1 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jannik-sinner">Jannik Sinner</a>, who is also the defending US Open champion, will take on world no. 2 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carlos-alcaraz">Carlos Alcaraz</a> in a blockbuster final.</p><p>They will be clashing in the final of three consecutive Grand Slams, matching a record held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (French Open and US Open finals of 2006-08).</p><p>Three years ago, when they first met in the same tournament, they were tantalising prospects. Today, they are World No. 1 and 2, with a combined nine major titles, having continuously flourished on the biggest stages. Sunday's final marks their 15th career meeting, and although their most recent encounter at Cincinnati ended with Sinner retiring hurt, a Grand Slam final is where the Italian has delivered consistently. </p>.<p>The head-to-head record, which Alcaraz leads 9-5, tells the story of a rivalry he has recently controlled, albeit losing the Wimbledon final.</p><p>Sinner has carved a formidable path to this final. Shortly after Alcaraz wove his magic to dismantle 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the usually machine-like Sinner misfired at times but prevailed to ensure a third successive major final with the Spaniard.</p><p>The hard-fought victory makes Sinner only the fourth man in the professional era that began in 1968 to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single season, joining Djokovic, Rod Laver and Federer.</p><p>"Amazing season. The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have and finding myself again in another final, especially the last one this season, with an amazing crowd... It doesn't get any better," Sinner said after the match, <em>Reuters </em>quoted<em>.</em></p><p>Sinner looks ahead to their major trilogy meeting, which will take place on Sunday, three years after the pair duelled in the New York quarter-finals in an entertaining five-setter that Alcaraz won before going on to lift the sterling silver trophy.</p><p>"I feel our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match," Sinner said.</p><p>"We're two different players now, different confidence too, so let's see what's coming. We've played quite a lot this year so we know each other very well. In any case, it has been an amazing tournament, an amazing feeling to play in front of you."</p><p>"I'm looking forward to doing it again."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>