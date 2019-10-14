Haryana battle stoops low with dead doe, Pappu remarks

The political discourse during the elections in Jatland has withered to a new low with leaders resorting to slanderous utterances and intimidating demeanour during the campaign.

This time it's BJP leaders who are leading the charge. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a public rally yesterday called Congress working president Sonia Gandhi as a ‘dead rodent’, to be precise a ‘dead doe’.

BJP leaders have been unsparing on Rahul Gandhi calling him “Pappu” with impunity. Janata Jananayak Party (JJP) top leader of the Chaulata clan, Dushyant Chautala, too has been a target of BJP leaders who have been addressing him as a ‘Gappu’ (rumormonger) during election propaganda.

A few weeks ago, Khattar ‘intimidated’ one of his party workers who attempted to lay a silver crown on his head during the BJP yatra. Khattar lost cool and retorted saying, “I will chop off your neck.” But since it was a BJP leader at the receiving end, the issue remained subdued.

A few days ago, BJP candidate from Adamapur, Sonali Phogat, shamed voters by calling them Pakistanis. She wanted them to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after she patronized the slogan from stage. Since the audience reaction was feeble, Sonali hit back saying, “Shame on you. I am ashamed of you. Are you Pakistanis?” That she was quick to grasp the political repercussions of her outlandish utterances and issued an apology the next day is a different story.

Congress has demanded an apology from Khattar for its ‘dead doe’ comment on Sonia Gandhi. Khattar said this while talking about the change of guard in the Congress after Rahul Gandhi ‘ran away’ following the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Khattar had said it ‘was to be seen who the next Congress president would be’. He metaphorically said, “Khoda Pahar nikli chuhiya, or vo bhi mari hui (dug up a mountain to find a dead doe). BJP leaders during the campaign have been averse to the public seeking answers. During a public address by Olympian Babita Phogat and cabinet minister OP Dhankar, BJP workers allegedly roughed up the ones who stood up and asked certain discomforting questions from their leaders.