Haryana polls: Cong's Hooda beats BJP's wrestler Dutt

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2019, 13:30pm ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2019, 13:34pm ist

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt of the BJP has lost from Baroda constituency of Haryana

Sri Krishan Hooda of the Indian National Congress won by 3,945 votes. 

Dutt got 15,076 votes, which is 28.09 per cent of the total vote share in Baroda. Hooda received 19,021 votes, which is 35.44 per cent of the vote share. 
 

