Haryana polls: Cong's Hooda beats BJP's wrestler Dutt

Dutt got 15,076 votes, which is 28.09 per cent of the total vote share in Baroda. Hooda received 19,021 votes, which is 35.44 per cent of the vote share.

Sri Krishan Hooda of the Indian National Congress won by 3,945 votes.

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt of the BJP has lost from Baroda constituency of Haryana .

