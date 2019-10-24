Haryana polls: Randeep Surjewala leads in Kaithal

Randeep Singh Surjewala (File Photo)

Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress is leading in the Kaithal district in the results of the Haryana Assembly elections. 

Surjewala is in a close contest with Leela Ram of the BJP. Surjewala has 14,839 votes while Ram has 14,546 votes, according to our Assembly election results page

Surjewala is media coordinator for the Congress party.

