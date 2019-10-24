Haryana polls: Randeep Surjewala leads in Kaithal

Randeep Singh Surjewala of the Congress is leading in the Kaithal district in the results of the Haryana Assembly elections.
Surjewala is in a close contest with Leela Ram of the BJP. Surjewala has 14,839 votes while Ram has 14,546 votes, according to our Assembly election results page.
#HaryanaAssemblyPolls : Randeep Surjewala, Congress candidate contesting from Kaithal assembly constituency at a counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading, after 5th round of counting. pic.twitter.com/8fWuSi34GU
— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
Surjewala is media coordinator for the Congress party.
