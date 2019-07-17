Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Ten things to know

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday stayed the death sentence of retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused by Pakistan of spying, until Islamabad "effectively reviews and reconsiders" his conviction. The verdict was 15 to one in favour of India. Here are some of the facts about the highly anticipated verdict:

* The world court granted India's request of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

* The Court rejected, most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of the military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

* The Court found that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

* The Court has said that Jadhav’s death sentence should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction/sentence in light of Pakistan’s breach of Art 36(1) i.e. denial of consular access and notification.

* Indian lawyer Harish Salve who specializes in constitutional, commercial and taxation law presented India's case before the ICJ.

* The verdict was an overwhelming 15:1 in favour of India.

* Those who voted in favour of India were: President Yusuf, vice-President Xue, judges Tomka, Abraham, Bennouna, Cancado Trindade, Donoghue, Gaja, Sebutinde, Bhandari, Robinson, Crawford, Gevorgian, Salam, Iwasawa. Only ad hoc judge Jillani voted in favour of Pakistan.

* Dr. V. D. Sharma and Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretaries, Indian Ministry of External Affairs were present during the hearing.

* India would not get Kulbhushan back as of now, as the ICJ directed that he will stay in Pakistan jail.

* The ICJ has dismissed India's plea for Jadhav's acquittal.