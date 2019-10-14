Maharashtra: 50 Shiv Sainiks in Palghar join CPI(M)

Over 50 leading young Adivasi activists of the Shiv Sena in the two big villages of Ambesari and Nagzari in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district in Maharashtra quit the Shiv Sena and and decided to work for the victory of CPI(M) candidate Vinod Nikole in this Assembly election.

A large public meeting was organised by the CPI(M) in Ambesari village in Dahanu tehsil to welcome the new entrants. It was addressed by CPI(M) central committee members Dr Ashok Dhawale and Mariam Dhawale, Nikole, among others.

Among those who left the Shiv Sena and joined the Red Flag movement were sitting Panchayat Samiti member Vijay Nangre, two former Sarpanches of Nagzari village Vasant Vasavla and Dhuluram Tandel, many sitting gram panchayat members of both villages and many other activists.

In the Dahanu seat, the NCP, Congress, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Lok Bharati and Kashtakari Sanghatana are supporting Nikole.

On October 16, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and ex-MP Brinda Karat will address two large public meetings in Talasari and Dahanu tehsils.