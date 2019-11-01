Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena war continues

Amid intensified war of words, ruling saffron alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena are inching towards a point of no return putting a question mark on the government formation in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, both NCP and Congress reiterated that they have got the mandate to sit in Opposition benches and will "wait and watch" the developments.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is receiving the volley of attacks from Sena, has been maintaining silence for the last two days.

On Friday, the Shiv Sena reiterated that it has not climbed down on the demand for post of Chief Minister.

"Our demand for the post of CM stays...if we want we can form the government with two-third majority...This is not an ultimatum, they are big people," said Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that people of Maharashtra has given a mandate for a 50-50 power-sharing and the mandate needs to be followed.

Reacting to the statement, BJP troubleshooter Sudhir Mungantiwar said that if the government is not in place by 7 November, the state may head for President's rule.

"A new government has to be in place in the stipulated time, else the President will have to intervene," he said, and hoped that good sense would prevail. He said that the main issue is Sena's demand for rotating the CM's chair between the two allies but BJP has already named Fadnavis.

Governor briefs HM

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has briefed the Centre about the emerging political developments in the state. When the Governor spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of the unseasonal and crop losses, he also informed about the political situation. "Yes, indeed the political situation was discussed," informed sources said.

Uddhav, Pawar speak over phone

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray spoke to NCP supremo over the phone. The conversation took place when Sena leader Sanjay Raut called on Pawar.

There was no independent confirmation on the Uddhav-Pawar phone chat. Pawar, however, told a TV channel that the mandate is clear. "They (BJP and Sena) contested the polls together... they have the numbers to form government. They should go ahead," he said, adding that as far as NCP was concerned, people have asked them to sit in Opposition.