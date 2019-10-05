Maharashtra polls: Modi, Sonia, Pawar star campaigners

With nominations coming to a close, the stage is all set for a fortnight-long high-pitch campaign in Maharashtra with a galaxy of top politicians descending in the state.

The list of the 'star campaigners' cutting across party lines include prime minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her BJP counterpart and union home minister Amit Shah, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP is brining in working president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, information and broadcasting minister Nitin Gadkari among others for its campaign in the state. Besides that, BJP chief ministers Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) will address rallies.

The Congress list includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, Congress chief ministers Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), filmstar Shatrughan Sinha, former Maharashtra CMs Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and actress Nagma.

The NCP list includes Pawar Sr, ex-deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde and Supriya Sule.

From Shiv Sena, besides Uddhav, his son Aaditya are the star campaigners. From MNS, its president Raj Thackeray, Shalini Thackeray and Bala Nandgaonkar are star campaigners.