Nimhans to host Mental Health Santhe on November 3

Nimhans will hold a mega fair — Mental Health Santhe — on November 3 at its convention centre, the institute's director Dr Pratima Murthy told a press conference here on Monday.

Stakeholders from the field of mental health and suicide prevention will take part in the event, which will be open to the public for free.

The fair is aimed at bridging the gap in the community’s mental health needs since a large number of people with mental issues do not seek appropriate treatment due to social stigma and lack of awareness. It will also give information on services available in different organisations and how to reduce stigma.

The fair will have 40 stalls, with participation from organisations such as Step One, Maarga Healing Minds, Medico Pastoral Association, Save India Family Foundation, Destigmatize, Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Association for the Mentally Challenged, Richmond Fellowship (Aasha Halfway Home), Suicide Prevention India Foundation, and Nyamitha e-Counselling Pvt Ltd. In addition to providing information, the stalls will also feature games and interactive activities.

Dr S Kalyanasundaram, senior consultant psychiatrist and honorary advisor, Richmond Fellowship Society, Bengaluru branch, will inaugurate the event.