Nimhans to host Mental Health Santhe on Nov 3

Nimhans to host Mental Health Santhe on November 3

Stakeholders from the field of mental health and suicide prevention will take part in the event, which will be open to the public for free

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 02:05 ist
Dr Pratima Murthy. Credit: DH Photo

Nimhans will hold a mega fair — Mental Health Santhe — on November 3 at its convention centre, the institute's director Dr Pratima Murthy told a press conference here on Monday.

Stakeholders from the field of mental health and suicide prevention will take part in the event, which will be open to the public for free.

The fair is aimed at bridging the gap in the community’s mental health needs since a large number of people with mental issues do not seek appropriate treatment due to social stigma and lack of awareness. It will also give information on services available in different organisations and how to reduce stigma.

The fair will have 40 stalls, with participation from organisations such as Step One, Maarga Healing Minds, Medico Pastoral Association, Save India Family Foundation, Destigmatize, Manasa Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Association for the Mentally Challenged, Richmond Fellowship (Aasha Halfway Home), Suicide Prevention India Foundation, and Nyamitha e-Counselling Pvt Ltd. In addition to providing information, the stalls will also feature games and interactive activities.

Dr S Kalyanasundaram, senior consultant psychiatrist and honorary advisor, Richmond Fellowship Society, Bengaluru branch, will inaugurate the event.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
mental health
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

 