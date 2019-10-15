Note ban, GST behind joblessness: Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused it of pursuing wrong economic policies like demonetisation and GST, resulting in joblessness.

Addressing an election rally in Yavatmal district ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls, Gandhi said, "Till the Modi government is in power, the problem of joblessness will not be resolved".

He said poor people were the worst-affected by the government's decision of demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"The economy is run not by Ambani and Adani, but by poor people. The NYAY scheme was meant to jump-start the economy," Gandhi said.

"In next six months, the number of jobless youth will double. Maharashtra has an opportunity to rectify the damage. Elect a Congress-NCP (coalition) government to resolve the crisis," he told the gathering.

He expressed confidence that after the Assembly polls, Maharashtra will get a new government that will work for the poor, farmers, and small and medium businesses.

"The Congress-NCP government will work to rectify all the damage done," he said.

Gandhi claimed that during his recent Gujarat visit, some small and medium traders told him that demonetisation and GST broke their backs and their business were completely wiped off.

"After paying GST, these businessmen have to pay bribes to tax officials throughout the year," he claimed, adding that the situation is the same elsewhere in the country.