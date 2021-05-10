Police register case against manhandling of war room official

Police registered a case against the manhandling of IAS probationary officer Yashawanth Gurukar at the Bommanahalli Covid war room.

The officer filed a police complaint days after the video showing a mob pushing him around in the war room went viral on social media. He did not identify his accused in his complaint.

HSR Layout police have registered a complaint against 60 “unknown” people. The officer said about 50 to 60 people barged into the war room and created a fracas. “We have registered an FIR for obstructing a public servant and abusing him," a police officer said.

The fracas took place last week after officials showed the door to the aide of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy.

"We have photos and videos of the incident to identify the accused."