Police register case against manhandling of war room official

Manhandling of war room official: Police register case

The fracas took place last week after officials showed the door to the aide of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 04:30 ist

Police registered a case against the manhandling of IAS probationary officer Yashawanth Gurukar at the Bommanahalli Covid war room.

The officer filed a police complaint days after the video showing a mob pushing him around in the war room went viral on social media. He did not identify his accused in his complaint.

HSR Layout police have registered a complaint against 60 “unknown” people. The officer said about 50 to 60 people barged into the war room and created a fracas. “We have registered an FIR for obstructing a public servant and abusing him," a police officer said.

"We have photos and videos of the incident to identify the accused."

Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police

