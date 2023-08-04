Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in 'Modi surname' case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, paving the way for restoration of his status as Member of Parliament.

The court, however, said his utterance are not in good taste and he should have exercised greater degree of caution.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice B R Gavai noted that the trial court has not given any reason for awarding him maximum sentence of two years which led to his disqualification under Section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act.

Also read | Zero tolerance for corruption: Rahul Gandhi tells Karnataka leaders

The court said that his disqualification as the MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala has affected not only his right but that of the entire electorate.

Giving relief to Gandhi, the court, however, said he should have been more careful for his remarks made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

The court's order came after hearing senior advocates A M Singhvi and Mahesh Jethmalani, on behalf of Gandhi and complainant BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, respectively.

Gandhi challenged the Gujarat High Court's July 7 decision declining his plea for stay on the conviction relying upon "extraneous and irrelevant factors" like pendency of similar cases against him.

On March 23, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat had held Gandhi guilty for the offence of defamation and awarded him maximum two-year jail term. His sentence, however, has been suspended pending his appeal before a sessions court.

Gandhi, for his part, had justified his statement, saying he has the right to criticise and comment upon the measures undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is his political opponent, and merely because he was critical or he had a different opinion, the complaint for defamation can’t be sustained against him.