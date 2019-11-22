Two panels to guide Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is likely to be named as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which will have at least two panels comprising senior leaders to guide its functioning.

The new government is also likely to review the programmes announced by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government and all the three alliance partners are of the view that the ambitious bullet train project state need not bear the cost of it.

Populist announcement of a complete farm loan waiver may also need a second look given the empty coffers of the state, a senior Maharashtra leader said.

To ensure smooth functioning of administrative matters, a coordination committee comprising state leaders and ministers is expected to be set up soon after the formation of the government.

Another panel comprising senior leaders will go into the ticklish issue of differing political views, which was felt necessary as the alliance was a coming together of diverse ideologies.

Congress was apprehensive about Shiv Sena's vocal espousal of the Hindutva line and wanted a clear assertion of its commitment to the secular cause.

However, Congress leaders were told about their alliance with the Muslim League and Kerala Congress (Mani), which is largely a Christian party.

Also, it was pointed out that Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had actively campaigned for GM Banatwala, a Muslim League leader and his commitment to the Indian Constitution.

