Uddhav reiterates promise of Rs 10 thali, Rs 1 health

As the Maharashtra campaign reaches its peak, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray reiterated the promise of Rs 10 thali for poor and Rs 1 health check-up in primary hospitals.

Uddhav first made the promise at the annual Dassera rally in Mumbai - and is reiterating it in each of his public meetings.

"We will give a 'thali' containing nutritious food for Rs 10 and health check-up for Rs 1 in primary hospitals," Uddhav said, addressing a mammoth rally in Shahuwadi in Kolhapur district on Thursday.

He also ensured a complete loan waiver for farmers.

