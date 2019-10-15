Uddhav reiterates promise of Rs 10 thali, Rs 1 health

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Kolhapur,
  • Oct 15 2019, 20:49pm ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2019, 00:34am ist
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI Photo)

As the Maharashtra campaign reaches its peak, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray reiterated the promise of Rs 10 thali for poor and Rs 1 health check-up in primary hospitals. 

Uddhav first made the promise at the annual Dassera rally in Mumbai - and is reiterating it in each of his public meetings.

"We will give a 'thali' containing nutritious food for Rs 10 and health check-up for Rs 1 in primary hospitals," Uddhav said, addressing a mammoth rally in Shahuwadi in Kolhapur district on Thursday. 

He also ensured a complete loan waiver for farmers. 
 

