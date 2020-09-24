Uttar Pradesh provided highest number of jobs during Covid-19 lockdown under PMEGP scheme: Report

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, about 1,10,000 people were employed in India under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh provided job opportunities to 14,616 people — the highest across the country in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector under the PMEGP.

It added, quoting another report, that Jammu and Kashmir was the State with the second-highest number of jobs provided — 11,604.

The figures were provided in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament by the Union MSME ministry. According to the publication's report, 1,10,000 jobs were generated in the financial year 2020-21 as compared to 5,33,000 lakh jobs in 2019-20.

5,87,000 and 3,87,000 people got jobs in 2018-19 and 2017-18 respectively, the report added.