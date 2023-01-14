We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chairman

UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar tells Amrita Madhukalya of DH that allowing foreign universities to open campuses in the country will encourage competition and collaboration.

Excerpts:

Can you take us through the objective of the UGC’s move?

India has the world’s largest educational system, with 40 million students in higher education. In 2022, 4.5 lakh students left India to study abroad. The number may reach 1.8 million soon. Students go abroad not just for foreign degrees, but also for experiences and for immigration. But many other students cannot do so due to financial constraints. To cater to the needs of these students, the UGC has brought out the draft regulation for foreign higher educational institutions to open campuses in India. Our country’s ecosystem now has simplified processes. The government has allowed Foreign Direct Investment in education. A recent report by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration highlights that many universities ranking in the top 200 have expressed interest in considering India as an ideal destination.

There are apprehensions about poaching of faculties from public universities in the country by foreign universities. What is your view?

A recent McKinsey report says that more than 60 per cent of respondents expressed a desire to leave their current jobs, and it includes faculty members. If they find a better environment, they will move. There will always be a mismatch between the need of universities for the best talent and the number of available teachers. Universities need to work to create an enabling atmosphere. Foreign universities will help create a positive environment of healthy competition and collaboration.

How can the UGC address the concerns about the affordability of courses offered by foreign universities for Indian students?

If foreign university campuses charge exorbitantly, they will only be able to attract a few students. Tuition fees will be decided by the statutory bodies of the universities. Some states may have tuition fee regulators, but UGC does not interfere in that. Foreign campuses will provide wider choices, exposure to innovative pedagogical approaches, potential for collaboration with world-class institutions, and importantly, consider their entry as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Some political parties are worried as foreign varsities will not provide reservation. What is your view?

We know that some students may need more financial means to join the campuses of foreign universities in India. We have introduced a clause that, based on an evaluation process, need-based partial and full scholarships may be given to students from the internal resources of foreign universities.