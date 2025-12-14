Today's Horoscope – December 14, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 December 2025, 19:06 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Behaving in a compulsive-obsessive way with your partner is a no-no. A career change is imminent. Communication is emphasised today. Don't get involved in secret affairs or underhanded involvements.
Lucky colour: Scarlet Lucky number: 9
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): Resist the temptation to make hasty judgments. A weekend getaway could counteract a sudden feeling of restlessness. Push for career growth today. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully.
Lucky colour: Beige Lucky number: 4
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): Detractors are proved false. Your boss or a higher authority will realise that you were right all along. You will attract new love interests. Someone you meet will change your life.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 1
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Investments and speculations do well. The moon in the twelfth house makes you introspective. Your moodiness rubs off on your close ones, creating a morose atmosphere. Snap out of it.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 7
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Entertaining at home is not viable today. Workload and hectic schedules take a toll on your health. Stress-related problems may crop up unless you start a physical health regimen today.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to put your cards on the table and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful.
Lucky colour: Brown Lucky number: 3
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Be professional, and you will advance more quickly. Your irritability may lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before acting on impulse.
Lucky colour: Chrome Lucky number: 6
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): A romantic infatuation from your past may resurface. You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, leaving you with little energy for yourself.
Lucky colour: Onyx Lucky number: 5
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): You will be uncertain of your feelings. You're forcing issues that, deep down, should be left to unravel on their own. Use today to think things through.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 2
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): You are ready for the new and unusual! Good day for public relations and sales. Stop and give yourself a break before you burn out. An unexpected guest or information will come your way.
Lucky colour: Honey Lucky number: 9
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): New opportunities bring pleasant surprises. Steer clear of hypersensitive people. A friend or someone in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Make time to sort out the little problems that have grown into big ones. After a hard day, a well-deserved rest is recommended. If you want to get away, today is favourable.
Lucky colour: White Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev