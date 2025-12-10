Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Explained | What is the genesis of Assam's own Martyr's Day?

The memorial, situated on 150 bigha land, has a 225-feet memorial tower, besides other attractions.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 16:28 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaMartyr’s DayExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us