Today's Horoscope – January 29, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen look inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class. You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one already knows how you feel — so make that declaration.
Colour: Yellow Number: 1
April 21 - May 21
Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be wise to delegate work to those who are better equipped to deal with sensitive matters.
Colour: Mango Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You may make a travel plan today, and it could lead to a new business venture. Children will demand your time and attention. A sudden offer may confuse you but could turn out to be beneficial in the long run.
Colour: Orange Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
You are very family-oriented and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. However, an elder sibling may draw you into an unnecessary quarrel — it is best to talk it out and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end.
Colour: Opal Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Focus on what you can do and don’t worry about things beyond your control. You may feel moody and downhearted, but relax — things will fall into place. The universe is offering you something special; you just need to listen.
Colour: Blue Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
Expect good news and a shift in your career, largely due to your own hard work. Avoid being too controlling in relationships — some issues need negotiation, not force. Reconnect with your inner self through meditation or prayer.
Colour: Coffee Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Try to calm your curiosity and constant need for stimulation. Be alert to relationship issues — one may need reassessment. Be honest with yourself and others to stay on the right path.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Cosmic support is strong today, helping you move ahead professionally. Be fair and honest in dealing with others. Read every contract and agreement carefully and be cautious with new acquaintances.
Colour: Magenta Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
This is a time to turn your luck around by taking proactive steps. Many opportunities lie ahead. While money will flow steadily, some major expenses may also arise.
Colour: Mustard Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Learn to trust and believe that everything happens for a reason. Don’t dwell on the past — focus on the present. Pay attention to your dreams, as some could turn into premonitions.
Colour: Violet Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
A surprising encounter may lead to a lasting friendship. Your instincts are sharp today, so trust your gut. Expect some delays in communication and travel.
Colour: Pink Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
A challenging phase at work may lead to great success. Your attention to detail will bring recognition. A long-pending project concludes successfully, followed by celebrations and reunions with old friends.
Colour: Maroon Number: 8
Amara Ramdev