Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains brought to Baramati institute ahead of funeral

The last rites of the NCP president will be performed at the Vidya Pratishtan grounds, an educational institute founded by the Pawar family, with full state honours at 11 am on Thursday.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 19:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCPAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us