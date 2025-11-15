Today's Horoscope – November 15, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. Renegotiate career deals. A time when you can get in touch with the deeper part of your nature and your psychic abilities are enhanced.
Colour: Lavender Number: 8
April 21 - May 21
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile.
Colour: purple Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high. You are in demand, so enjoy. You'll make new contacts which can enable you to make the kind of cross over you are wanting.
Colour: Pink Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle
Colour: lilac Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity, a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive.
Colour: Aquamarine Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
colour: Mauve Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable.
Colour: scarlet Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Colour: Yellow Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long range financial commitments.
Colour: Coffee Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while.
Colour: claret-red number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family.
Colour: Brown Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You've become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use.
Colour: Sea-Green Number: 9
Amara Ramdev