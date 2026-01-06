<p>Xiaomi on Tuesday (January 6) launched the much-awaited mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 15 along with the Redmi Pad 2 Pro in Delhi.</p><p>The new Redmi Note 15 sports a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, supports 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,200nits andan in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The device comes with an IP66 water-and-dust-resistant rating, a Type-C USB port, dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google Pixel Watch 4: Feature-rich premium smart wearable for Android phone users.<p>Inside, it will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera module-- main 108MP Master Pixel sensor with 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 20MP front camera and a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging and support 18W reverse charging.</p><p>It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2. It will soon receive Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The company has confirmed to offer four years of Android OS updates up to 2029 and six years of security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats up to 2031.</p>.<p>It supports generative Artificial Intelligence features, including Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI app.</p><p>The Redmi Pad 2 Pro sports a 12.2-inch 2.5K display with Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate and support peak brightness of 600 nits.</p><p>It flaunts a unibody metal design and is available in three colours-- graphite gray, lavender purple and silver.</p><p>It also features quad speakers, Type-C 2.0 port, microSD card and facial recognition security.</p>.<p>Inside, the new tablet comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB), Android 16-based HyperOS 3, an 8MP front camera, an 8MP main camera on the back and a massive 12,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.</p><p>It also supports Redmi Smart Pen, but it has to be purchased separately. It comes with ultra-low latency and correct pressure sensitivity, to ensure the user feels comfortable writing on the display like on a paper board. It costs Rs 3,999.</p><p>The company is also offering Redmi Pad 2 Pro Key board and Pad 2 Pro Cover cases for Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,499, respectively.</p><p><strong>Price and availability details:</strong></p><p>The new Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available in three variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only), 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G), and 8GB RAM + 256GB (Wi-Fi + 5G)-- for Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. For a limited time up to end of January, the devices will be available with up to Rs 2,000 discount via EMI plans. It goes on sale on January 12.</p><p>The Redmi Note 15 comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. It will be available with Rs 3,000 discount for a limited time. It is set to go on sale on January 9.</p>.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>