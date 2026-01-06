Menu
Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 15, Pad 2 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in India

Both the new Redmi devices support Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI applications.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 09:16 IST
Redmi Note 15 displayed at the launch event in Delhi, on January 6, 2026.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 Pro displayed at the launch event in Delhi on January 6, 2026.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 06 January 2026, 09:16 IST
