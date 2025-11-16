Weekly Horoscope – November 16 to November 22, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Aries: Momentum builds. Projects move swiftly if you act with clarity. An elder’s advice proves prophetic. Fire rituals or candles bring insight.
Advice: Speed guided by wisdom becomes destiny.
April 21 - May 21
Taurus: Financial steadiness returns, but surprises await in love. A subtle symbol—perhaps through dreams—reveals karmic truth. Stability comes through faith.
Advice: Look twice—the ordinary hides miracles.
May 22 - June 21
Gemini: Messages abound. A chance meeting feels destined. Mercury stirs curiosity, but inner silence gives clarity. Write down repeating signs.
Advice: Words are magic when heard with the soul.
June 22 - July 22
Cancer: Family and home matters flow harmoniously. A small act of kindness ripples outward. The Moon blesses your creativity and nurtures peace.
Advice: Nurturing others nurtures you.
July 23 - August 21
Leo: Charisma attracts opportunities. A hidden admirer or supporter emerges. Consistency over drama wins. Offer prayers at sunrise for extra strength.
Advice: Shine steady—your light guides others.
August 22 - September 23
Virgo: Decluttering brings clarity. Old habits dissolve, making way for blessings. A chance encounter with someone from your past carries karmic relevance.
Advice: Renewal is a sacred discipline.
September 23 - October 22
Libra: Relationships harmonise beautifully. Venus brings warmth and reconciliation. Art, music, or beauty restores inner strength. Self-worth grows.
Advice: Grace is your greatest strength.
October 23 - November 21
Scorpio: Your season deepens transformation. A mystery begins to resolve. Midweek, a ritual or chant intensifies power. Trust endings—they open secret doors.
Advice: Closure is divine renewal.
November 22 - December 21
Sagittarius: Horizons expand. Learning, travel, or teaching opportunities flourish. A philosophical insight changes perspective. Jupiter blesses optimism.
Advice: The road is long—but joy is the fuel.
December 23 - January 20
Capricorn: Leadership is spotlighted. Recognition comes through steady effort. A mentor’s presence feels like divine guidance. Offer discipline, receive rewards.
Advice: Endurance is your hidden crown.
January 21 - February 19
Aquarius: Innovation soars. Collaboration thrives with clear boundaries. A celestial sign—perhaps a star or bird—reminds you of destiny. Protect your vision.
Advice: Structure makes starlight usable.
February 20 - March 20
Pisces: Mystical energy peaks. Dreams foretell future events. Compassion and art bring fulfilment. Water or salt rituals cleanse the soul.
Advice: The divine tide moves through you.
Guruji Shrii Arnav