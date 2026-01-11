Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Death toll grows as nationwide protests rock Iran for a third night

In Heravi Square in Tehran, thousands of people marched through the streets, clapping rhythmically and chanting slogans against Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 03:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 03:46 IST
World newsprotestIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us