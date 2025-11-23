Weekly Horoscope – November 23 to November 29, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 November 2025, 18:34 IST
March 21 - April 20
The month closes with decisive fire. Delayed matters finally move. An elder’s blessing or guidance feels almost prophetic. Midweek rituals with light strengthen your path.
Advice: Courage aligned with grace creates miracles.
April 21 - May 21
Stability deepens, yet hidden desires surface. Venus favours harmony in love and finances. A recurring symbol — perhaps in dreams or art — holds karmic truth.
Advice: The universe whispers louder at month’s end.
May 22 - June 21
Conversations bring clarity. A chance meeting feels destined, with words carrying more weight than you realise. Mercury blesses contracts and writing. Silence reveals more than speech.
Advice: Listen for the divine between sentences.
June 22 - July 22
Emotions flow freely, bringing gentle closure to an old matter. A family connection strengthens. Water rituals or sacred chants amplify peace. Trust the cycle of release.
Advice: Release transforms into replenishment.
July 23 - August 21
Recognition finds you, not through drama but through steady effort. A golden opportunity glimmers near week’s end. Spiritual practices at sunrise enhance charisma.
Advice: Authenticity is your lasting crown.
August 22 - September 23
Declutter your space and mind. A forgotten detail, message, or token returns with significance. Your analytical gift blends with intuition — making this week powerful.
Advice: Renewal begins where clutter ends.
September 23 - October 22
Venus brightens relationships and artistry. A creative endeavour blossoms. Self-worth rises as you embrace your own rhythm. Balance is restored in love.
Advice: Harmony within attracts harmony without.
October 23 - November 21
Transformation continues with intensity. An ending paves the way for rebirth. Midweek, a ritual or mantra magnifies your energy. Trust deep instincts.
Advice: Let endings open secret beginnings.
November 22 - December 21
As your season begins, optimism reigns. Travel, study, or a teacher guides you toward expansive horizons. Jupiter blesses clarity in vision and heart.
Advice: The journey is the blessing itself.
December 23 - January 20
Practical efforts bear fruit. Authority and recognition come subtly but surely. A mentor or elder provides timely wisdom. Consistency is rewarded.
Advice: Endurance reveals divine design.
January 21 - February 19
Innovative sparks find structure. Collaboration flows smoothly when boundaries are set. A celestial or natural symbol confirms your direction. Trust synchronicities.
Advice: Stars guide best when you build the constellation.
February 20 - March 20
Mystical currents peak. Dreams and intuition feel prophetic. Compassion and artistry overflow. Salt or water rituals strengthen your spirit at month’s close.
Advice: To flow is to fulfil divine intent.
Guruji Shrii Arnav