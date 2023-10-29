JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeastrology
Daily
Weekly
22/10/2023 - 28/10/2023
Weekly Horoscope: October 29, 2023 to November 4, 2023
Published 28 October 2023, 18:45 IST
Aries
If a problem can be solved, there is nothing to worry about. If it can’t be solved, worrying will do no good. Your professional life has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride the last few days and this has resulted in a lot of chaos, haziness, mental fatigue and confusion. You should focus your energy on solutions rather than worrying too much about the chaos around you. The silver lining this week is your financial life wherein gain of wealth is foreseen. Advice: Avoid worrying too much.
35 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Nothing improves the memory more than trying to forget. The recent negative experiences that you are trying to forget are only adding up to your woes. The best way towards inner bliss is to focus your mental energy on something more positive and meaningful. Stay away from negative people or anyone who gets the worst out of you. Do not tolerate aggression or rude behaviour in any relationship. Advice: Be more optimistic.
35 minutes ago
Gemini
Maturity is not when we start speaking big things. It is when we start understanding small things. Your grand goals, higher financial ambitions and materialistic pursuits have resulted in good success and it's time you get rid of the ego you are surrounded with and imbibe humbleness. Financially this is a stellar week wherein you will not only see a gain in wealth but will also make some crucial financial decisions which will pave the way towards a better financial life. Advice: Focus on your financial life.
35 minutes ago
Cancer
Money buys everything but good sense. You have placed a lot of importance on money and your financial goals recently and this single-dimensional focus is resulting in an imbalance in your life. This week you should realise that your financial success does not necessarily mean your happiness. Professionally this is going to be a mixed week wherein you will be appreciated but will also be prone to arguments and ego clashes. Advice: Avoid ego clashes.
35 minutes ago
Leo
Silence is often misinterpreted but never misquoted. Your words, behaviour, emails and even tone are bound to be construed negatively this week and hence you should be very careful in your dealings. Maintain silence wherever and whenever you can and use words judiciously this week. Advice: Use your words carefully.
35 minutes ago
Virgo
You can tell more about a person by what he says about others than you can by what others say about him. You have become highly judgmental recently and this has resulted in a lot of negativity in the way you think or talk about others. This week, come out of this negative mindset and see the good in others. Avoid unnecessary expenses and make financial decisions carefully. Advice: Avoid being judgemental.
35 minutes ago
Libra
Without communication, there is no relationship. Without respect, there is no love. Without trust, there is no reason to continue. This is a tough week as far as your love or married life is concerned. Avoid reacting immediately to situations and be empathetic towards the feelings of your loved ones. There is no room for arguments and arrogance this week. Advice: Avoid arrogance.
35 minutes ago
Scorpio
We promise according to our hopes and perform according to our fears. You have been procrastinating for quite some time now and this laziness has resulted in pending work and the fear associated with it. Your complete focus this week should be towards your professional commitments. You will surely come out of this lazy phase with your sheer grit and resolve. Advice: Avoid procrastination.
35 minutes ago
Sagittarius
Life is really simple; we ourselves create the circumstances that complicate it. The relationship dynamics that you have had last few days are very complicated and more so in your own mind. Try to simplify your thinking for the sake of inner bliss. You will find it tough this week to balance between professional life and personal commitments. Advice: Seek a good work-life balance.
35 minutes ago
Capricorn
The ground is always soft for the unburdened. The baggage of desires, dreams and ambition has started to show up in your mind in the form of anxiety. This week you should focus on prioritisation and do things which really matter. Avoid exhausting yourself with materialistic pursuits and instead focus on your well-being and happiness. Advice: Focus on your inner well-being.
35 minutes ago
Aquarius
Obsessively hating something is still obsessing. Do not forget what happens when you stare into the abyss. The negativity that you are currently surrounded with is not only overwhelming for you but also absorbing a lot of your time. This week requires enhanced focus and the use of mental energy in positive things in life. Financially this is a good week wherein you can expect some speculative gains too. Advice: Focus on the positive aspects of life.
35 minutes ago
Pisces
Never forget to respect yourself for being yourself. There is a lot of self-doubt surrounding you owing to the feedback you are getting from others, but you should not worry too much about what others think or say about you. Professionally this is going to be a demanding week wherein there will be a lot of work pressure. Work hard and be yourself. Advice: Work hard.
35 minutes ago
Guruji Shrii Arnav
ADVERTISEMENT